LAS VEGAS (WEHT) – Louisville, Ky. native Desmond Ridder was drafted in the third round of the NFL Draft on April 29. The former University of Cincinnati quarterback was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons as the 74th pick.

Ridder led the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff with 3,334 yards passing and 30 passing touchdowns plus 6 rushing touchdowns in 2021. He is the American Athletic Conference (AAC) Offensive Player Of the Year and made First Team All-AAC in 2020 and 2021.

The new Atlanta Falcons quarterback stands at 6’3″ and weighs 211 pounds.