DAVIESS COUNTY, KY. (WEHT) – Daviess County quarterback Luke Floyd wins the week 11 Home Team Friday MVP. He threw for over 150 passing yards, 148 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He also had 10 tackles for the defense and added an interception as well. While he was all over the field in their win over rival Apollo, Floyd credits his teammates for putting him in the best positions.

“It starts with them up front,” said Floyd. “Also the running backs and wide receivers just making plays and doing the work behind those linemen. Getting open and getting touchdowns. It was fulfilling for sure,” Floyd added. “Getting in a quarterback and making some plays in front of the home town too so it was fun for sure. It was a breakout game and I really enjoyed it. “

The Panthers will need more from Floyd coming up this week when they begin the KHSAA playoffs against North Hardin.