MAC postpones start of fall sports

(WEHT) — The Mid-American Conference announced Thursday it postponed the start of several fall sports.

Field hockey, men’s and women’s soccer, women’s volleyball and men’s and women’s cross country seasons will begin September 3.

MAC says the postponement will provide extra time to prepare for the safe return to competition. The decision affects Ball State University.

Ball State athletic director Beth Goetz released a statement calling the decision strategic and says the primary focus remains on the safety and well-being of Ball State student-athletes.

(This story was originally published on July 16, 2020)