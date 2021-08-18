Madisonville-North Hopkins hopes for bounce-back season

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) The Chris Price era is set to begin Friday night for Madisonville-North Hopkins. The long time Maroons assistant coach will take over the program this fall.

Madisonville went 11-3 just two seasons ago, but fell to 1-5 last season.

“Obviously last year wasn’t a great year, we are looking to turn it around, ” Price says. “We have some young guys coming in and will be immediate impact players. And I can’t say enough about my young guys because they put the work in as well. But we’re gonna lean on the little senior leadership that we have. We only have about eight seniors that are actually playing, and we’re gonna lean on those guys.”

Madisonville-North Hopkins opens the season at Union Co.

(This story was originally published on August 18, 2021)