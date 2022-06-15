EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Marcus Wilson and Craig Snow have been part of some of the best moments in Aces program history. The former teammates were on the 1999 team that went to the NCAA Tournament. It was also the last time the Aces were in the Big Dance.

Now the teammates are back with the program as assistant coaches and they have plans to return the team to greatness.

“I wanted to see my alma mater do well,” says Wilson. “We have a vision for what we are going to do and I can’t wait to get it done.”

“It’s a job I have thought about for a long time,” adds Snow. “What would I do if I ever had the opportunity to be back with this program. I’m excited to put those thoughts and ideas to work.”

Wilson is 4th on the program all-time scoring list. Snow is in 10th place.