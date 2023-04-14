MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – Madisonville North-Hopkins’ defensive back Destin Cheirs has signed with the University of Louisville for football.

The Maroon said the decision for him was about representing his home state.

“If 20 other colleges offered me, I still would’ve went to Louisville or Kentucky. I love Louisville. It’s home. I want to stay near home, stay focused and put on for my family,” said Cheirs.

His head coach Chris Price knows how much Kentucky means to him.

“He wants to put on for Kentucky. He’s saying that he wants to represent Kentucky well,” said Price.

Cheirs will be wearing the Cardinal uniform next season.