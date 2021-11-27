Mater Dei falls to Andrean in 2A state championship game

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei’s state championship dreams have come to an end. The Wildcats lose to Andrean 21-9 in the 2A state championship game.

Defense was dominant in the first half for both teams. Neither team was able to score until the 3rd quarter, that’s when Mason Wonderlich scored to break a 0-0 tie and give Mater Dei a 6-0 lead.

The lead was short-lived however. The 59’ers outscored Mater Dei 21-3 over the remainder of the game.

The Wildcats’ last state championship was in 2000. Since then, they have finished runner-up four times.

Mater Dei finishes the season 12-3.

(This story was originally published on November 27, 2021)