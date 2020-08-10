Mater Dei football cancels Friday’s scrimmage with Reitz

EVASVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei football has canceled Friday night’s scrimmage with Reitz according to the Diocese of Evansville.

The announcement comes shortly after Eyewitness News’ media partner the Courier and Press reported that Mater Dei had canceled football practice on Monday.

On Sunday, the Diocese of Evansville reported two students and one staff member at one of their schools had tested positive for COVID-19, but would not confirm or deny these cases were at Mater Dei.

The students and staff member are currently self-isolating.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 10, 2020)