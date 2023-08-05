EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei won the 2A state championship last season. Now they are back to the drawing board in preparation for this upcoming year.

The Wildcats’ head coach, Mike Goebel said last year’s success doesn’t impact this year’s.

“I think people will recognize we had a great year last year, but they also recognize that last year was just that, last year,” said Goebel.

Players like Tanner Halbig know that they have to put in the same amount of work ethic as a defending champion.

“Mornings and afternoons, it takes a lot of effort,” said Halbig.

A big question for this team is who is going to replace Indiana’s Mr. Football finalist, Mason Wonderlich.

“We’ve got two sophomores vying for the position. Eli Cain and Tate Mallory are sophmores. Right now I’d say Mallory has the edge. They’ve both been working well and I’m impressed with both of their efforts so far,” said Goebel.

The team also thinks that they won’t see a drop-off in leadership.

“I think we have great leaders on our team that are going to do the same things for our teammates,” said senior Spencer Steer.

Time will tell whether this squad can recapture last year’s magic.