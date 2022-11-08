EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – This isn’t Mater Dei’s first rodeo at regionals. And not the first time they’ve met Triton Central at this level either. The Wildcats are looking to go for a three-peat on Friday against the Tigers.

Mater Dei and Triton Central have played each other in 2019, 2020, and 2021 – the Wildcats winning the past two to make it to semi-state. Last year, they reached the IHSAA 2A State Championship game, but ultimately fell to Andrean. They say they’d love to get back to the title game, but they’ve got to focus one week at a time.

“We all have to be confident, but humble,” said senior Joey Pierre. “We’ve been working hard and we keep our head down and we just work on Friday night and we only take it one game at a time and we just work as hard as we can.”

“I think everyone is just going to have to produce on all levels,” said senior Luke McDurmon. “We all got to just do our jobs, and if we do our jobs we should be good.”

“I think the experience, the attitude, everything about it is fun,” said head coach Mike Goebel. “It’s mid-November and we’re still playing football so what more could you ask?”

Mater Dei plays Triton Central on the road this week.