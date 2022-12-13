CARY, NC (WEHT) – On Monday night, #13 Indiana took on #3 Syracuse in the 2022 NCAA Men’s Soccer tournament. It was the Hoosiers’ 17th appearance in the final game and 22nd trip to the College Cup in the last 50 years. A win would’ve been their ninth championship title. This year though, it came down to be a nail biter. Tied at two goals a piece at the end of regulation, the Hoosiers and the Orange took it into two overtime periods, neither team scoring.

It all came down to penalty kicks and Syracuse came out on top in sudden death 7-6, giving them their first-ever national title in soccer. One Tri-Stater is celebrating with the Orange. Mater Dei graduate Lucas Daunhauer is a graduate student and part of the men’s soccer team. The Syracuse goalie spent three seasons playing for Kentucky Wesleyan before transferring and now — he is now a national champion!