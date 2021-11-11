Mater Dei heading to regional championship game for third year in a row

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)The regional championship round is very familiar territory for Mater Dei. The Wildcats have advanced to regionals for the third year in a row.

Mater Dei will face Triton Central on Friday, with a spot in the 2A semistate on the line.

Mater Dei is also very familiar with Triton Central. It’s the third year in a row the Wildcats and Tigers have faced each other in the regional championship.

“It doesn’t matter who Coach Able puts on the field, they are going to be giving everything they have,” says Mater Dei head coach Mike Goebel. “They are a very aggressive group. They move the ball really well and our defensive is going to have to recognize what they are doing.”

Mater Dei and Triton Central kickoff at 5:30 Friday.

(This story was originally published on November 11, 2021)