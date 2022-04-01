EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei is one of the best 2A baseball programs in southern Indiana.

The Wildcats have 12 sectional championships, but haven’t won a title since 2014.

“That’s our goal every year to compete for city and conference, and then work toward sectional,” says head coach Steve Ricketts. “We have had some success in the past. In the recent past we have come up short but we have a good group of guys who are really working hard. That’s our goal, to be right there in the middle of it come the end of the season.”

Mater Dei is off to a 1-0 start this season.