EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Wrestling sectionals began today. The area was divided with schools going to Castle and Central for their tournaments.

At Castle, Heritage Hills accrued the most points with 267. Memorial came in second with 203.

The lightest division saw the Patriots, MaKenzie Smith get to the championship before falling to Brady Byrd of Washington.

At Central, Mater Dei dominated the day with 309.5 points. The next closest team was North with 167. The Wildcats had 12 wrestlers compete in the 14 championship matches.

The top four of each weight class will go to Regionals this Saturday at Castle.