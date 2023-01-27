EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mater Dei Girl’s Basketball team has had a rebound season at 11-12.

Even though their record isn’t to impressive, their focus is on sectionals, because they know anyone can win it come tournament time.

Interim Coach Doug Blair says what they need to get better at to make a run.

“We’ve got to continue to work hard on the defensive end, work on taking care of the basketball and keep the tempo the way we want it. And whatever happens, happens,” said Blair.

Guard Molly Schmitt says execution is key.

“We need to work on executing more. We have some trouble executing, but if we can finish those easy baskets around the rim, I think we can make a difference for sure,” said Schmitt.

Forward Kate Wenger knows that hustle is key if they want to stand a chance.

“I think if we hustle on every play, and do all the extra stuff, all the 50/50 stuff, getting to all of those, I think we can we’ll definitely prove some people wrong,” said Wenger.

They play Boonville on Tuesday at 6:30.