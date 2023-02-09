EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Mater Dei Boy’s Basketball team is having a solid year at 9-9.

During the final stretch of the season, they are looking to make a run. They’ve hung in with some of the top teams and even have beaten a couple including Heritage Hills.

Next up they have a matchup with Bosse who is 16th in Indiana for points per game average. Senior player Peyton Lee says the key is their defense slowing the Bulldogs down.

“They play fast. I think if we can slow them down a little bit, we’ll be in good shape. But they’re a really good team so it’ll be hard to do,” said Lee.

Head Coach Kurt Wildeman said nothing about this matchup is going to be easy with Bosse’s style of play.

“Bosse has an electric team. They are well coached and they get up and down the floor as well as anybody in Southern Indiana. We know we have our hands full. It’s going to be a little bit of a different style game than what we’ve played the last couple of weeks. When they show up, they are going to play hard and aggressively, and put a lot of points on the board. So we are going to have to make sure we are prepared for that kind of track meet,” said Wildeman.

That matchup is Friday night at 6 p.m.