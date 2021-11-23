Mater Dei rallies ahead of championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Mater Dei turned out to support the football team and send them off for their championship game taking place at Lucas Oil Stadium.

A pep rally was held Tuesday morning as the Wildcats got ready for the state championship this weekend. One student told us they were excited to see if the Wildcats can bring home the trophy for Class 2A:

“Oh, I’m so pumped. This has been a very awesome season to be part of this new section and cheer with everybody and cheer the guys on. It’s been really awesome and I just can’t wait for us all to be together at Lucas Oil” says senior Jessie Bacon.

Mater Dei will face off against Andrayan Saturday at 11 a.m. in Indianapolis.