Mater Dei returns to 2A championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mike Goebel knows a thing or two about playing for a state championship. Goebel and Mater Dei are back in the championship for the 5th time after an impressive 23-7 win against Scecina in the 2A semistate.

“It’s about as exciting as it gets,” says Goebel. “It’s something we have worked for since day one. Every team has this dream and goal and we are achieving so far.”

Goebel will be going for his second state championship. He led Mater Dei to the 2A championship in 2000.

Mater Dei will face Andrean Saturday morning at 11.

