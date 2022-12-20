Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Desherion McBroom
Posted: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:54 PM CST
Updated: Dec 20, 2022 / 10:54 PM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville North began the 2nd half on a 7-0 run to extend their lead but Mater Dei comes back to get the win 56-50 in overtime.
The key component of a home entertainment system is the TV. Here are the best deals you can get on TVs just in time for the holidays.
To get an edge on the competition, many stores are already offering pre-pre-holiday sales. Think of it as a head start on savings.
We’ve compiled a list of stocking stuffers with budget-friendly choices for everyone from movie fans to kitchen baristas.