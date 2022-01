EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The crowd poured into Central High School in Evansville Saturday for wrestling sectionals. Teams hoped to knock off Mater Dei, who has been dominant over the last four decades.

Blood, sweat and tears were left on the mat as nine teams battled for the sectional title. With the crowd into as much as the athletes, emotions were high.

Mater Dei would would take home the sectional crown to make it their 46th straight Sectional Championship, a run that dates back to 1977.