Mater Dei wrestling begins sectionals looking to keep long streak alive

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Mater Dei wrestling is one of the state powers in Indiana. The Wildcats have won 13 state championships and an incredible 45 straight sectional championships.

The sectional championship streak began in 1977 and is the longest in state history. It’s easy to understand why the team may feel pressure to keep the streak alive.

“It’s natural to feel pressure. That means you are doing something that’s important and people care about what you are doing,” says head coach Greg Schaefer. “If you are doing your best and doing it the right way, there’s no failing.”

Mater Dei begins sectional competition Saturday morning.



(This story was originally published on January 27, 2022)