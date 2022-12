EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Mater Dei quarterback and recent Indiana state champion Mason Wunderlich has been named a finalist for the Mr. Football Indiana award. He’s up against Andean star Drayk Bowen and Center Grove’s Micah Coyle.

Wunderlich finished his career with 7,735 yards and 78 touchdowns. A win from Mater Dei or Andean would be a first for either school. The winner will be announced in coming days.