EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke, Dr. Ken Spear, UE President Christopher M. Pietruszkiewicz, UE Director of Athletics Mark Spencer, Coach Todd Lickliter along with other health officials will be discussing plans for the upcoming Purple Aces men’s basketball season.

The press conference is scheduled for 11 a.m. today. You will be able to watch the live stream in this story.