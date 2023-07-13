MT. CARMEL, Ill. (WEHT) – This week marks a hole-in-one victory for the Golden Aces!

The Mt. Carmel High School (MCHS) Lady Aces Golf team placed sixth in the 2023 Professional Golfers’ Association (PGA) of America Girls’ High School Golf National Invitational.

The PGA Nationals invites golfers who have won state titles as a team or individually for their private or public high schools. The MCHS Lady Aces golfers have accumulated multiple impressive wins over the years, including winning three IHSA Regional Championships, four IHSA Sectional Championships, 2019 state runner-up, and two back-to-back state championships in 2021 and 2022.

“These amazing young ladies are the MOST TALENTED group of athletes that I have seen in the 25 years I have worked at Mt Carmel High School,” Lady Aces Golf coach Karin Kelsey said in a Facebook post. “I am so blessed to have the opportunity to coach these young ladies!”

(Courtesy: MCHS Lady Aces Golf)

The Lady Aces competed against 196 other top-ranked girls’ golfers from July 10-12. The three-day tournament was a 54-hole stroke-play event located in Frisco, TX. Golfers from 49 states and two countries–China and Guam–played at the PGA Nationals.

The Lady Aces team consisted of players from the 2022-2023 team, including graduates Madelyn Young, Lillian Gottman, and Alexis Wymer. The three golfers played their last official match in their Aces uniforms. Wymer played individually, ranking 146th out of 196 girls’ golfers. Zeme Moore, another MCHS Lady Aces golfer, competed individually and ranked 153rd.

“This coach is so proud of all of the girls that played this week […]” Kelsey added at the end of her Facebook post on the MCHS Lady Aces Golf page. “I am looking forward to next fall when we can continue the DYNASTY that all our former golfers have created! Go Lady Aces!”

The Lady Aces placed eighth last year at the PGA Nationals, making this sixth-place accomplishment their second top ten PGA win.