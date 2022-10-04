EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The men’s basketball says they are focusing on instilling their defensive principals. Men’s head coach Stan Gouard says they really want to work on creating chemistry as they have added 10 new players.

“10 new guys. completely turned over roster from a year ago only five returners, but six in reality,” Coach Gouard said.

On the women’s side, they are looking to build on their great year last season.

Women’s head coach Rick Stein has preached to his players that though they have a lot of returners, this is still a different team.

“We got 14 returning players and only one new comer yet it’s not an extension of last year, we’re starting a new,” Coach Stein explained. “Things change, roles change, we have players that have to step up in every way shape or form.”