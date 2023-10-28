INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WEHT) — Forest Park and Memorial lost in their state championship games.

For the Rangers they fell in the 1A title contest, 2-1 in a penalty shootout against Bethany Christian. Forest Park went up early courtesy of a Gus Hagedorn goal, but then the Bruins tied it with two minutes in regulation.

The Bruin’s goalkeeper, Jacoby Reinhardt, came up with the first three saves in the shootout to build all the lead his team needed.

In net for Forest Park, Charlie Hasenour, did just as well saving two penalties. Hasenour also showed up late in the game with a ton of key saves. Hasenour is a big reason why the Rangers let up just two goals in all of postseason play.

Ranger head coach, Mike Foerster, said Hasenour was a key part of the run.

“There’s no way we get to this point without Charlie Hasenour. He’s a great teammate. The team rallies around him and he also rallies around them,” said Foerster.

Another important player was Gus Hagedorn who scored the opening and lone goal for Forest Park. He said at the end of the day, the goal just wasn’t enough.

“We thought it’d be enough, and Charlie just kept making good save after good save,” said Hagedorn.

This was Forest Park’s first state championship appearance in boys’ soccer.

Following the Ranger’s loss, Memorial fell to Mishawaka Marian 4-0 in the 2A state championship match.

Marian took advantage of Eli Moody’s four goals. Moody was all over the field, and Memorial’s head coach, Bill Vieth said the Tigers just didn’t have an answer.

“Every box you want, he (Moody) checks off. We just struggled to deal with that,” said Vieth.

The final scoreline doesn’t tell the full story. Memorial had most of the possession and had quality chances to find the back of the net, but it just didn’t fall.

“We thought we’d be a bit sharper in both penalty boxes and keep it a little closer,” said Vieth.

The returners on Forest Park and Memorial were determined after the game to get back to this point and capitalize next year.