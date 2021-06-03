Memorial baseball chasing first regional championship since 2016

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial will make its third-straight appearance in the 3A regional on Saturday in hopes of becoming the first Tiger team since 2016 to win a regional title.

The Tigers nabbed a sectional three-peat on Monday with an 11-1 win over Heritage Hills, capping a dominant post-season stretch in a 13-1 win over Bosse and 7-0 shutout of Mt. Vernon.

Now, Memorial will turn its focus towards Batesville (22-6) in the 3A regional semifinals at Southridge. After winning their last five games in dominant fashion, the Tigers feel confident they can carry momentum forward.

“These guys are a confident group,” said head coach Rip Collins. “We had some ups and downs earlier in the year, and nobody likes that. They’re dedicated to it. They’re expecting to win. We talk about not winning the game, but winning the pitch. And winning the next pitch. That leads to consistency in hitting and pitching and base running, and leads to confidence. “



“There’s a lot of good teams in this regional,” said senior outfielder Justin Waiz. “Everybody at this point can’t overlook anybody. We have to go out there and play the best baseball we can, because we know everybody is going to throw their best and give their best.”

(This story was originally published on June 3, 2021)