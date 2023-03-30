HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Memorial Baseball is back in action for 2023.

This is a team that won their sectional championship last season. They want to make an even deeper run into the postseason this year.

There are a lot of young players on this squad. The minority of seniors are left with the role of being leaders for the majority of the team.

Senior Caleb Ellspermann said having that role in historic three-time state champion program is meaningful.

“Seeing all the success that Memorial Baseball has had and what it stands for, it gives you perspective on how its a lot bigger than you. I’m very honored and blessed to be able to wear the Memorial uniform,” said Ellspermann.

Another senior, Nick Wangler said he’s meant to be in the white and blue.

“I couldn’t imagine myself anywhere else,” said Wangler.

The Tigers are 1-1 right now, and look to reach their potential for another great season, and potentially another championship.