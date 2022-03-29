EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial has a long history of sectional championships. The Tigers have 30 sectional crowns, third most in state history.

Memorial won the 3A sectional last season and the pieces are there for another run this spring.

“The word potential makes me a little nervous, but the effort has been there,” says head coach Rip Collins. “These guys have put in a lot of hard work and we are getting ready to find out. We play 3-4 games a week and we want to get all those opportunities in. Just to see if these guys want to compete and compete on a daily basis.”