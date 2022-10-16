WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Memorial boys soccer team made the trip up north this weekend pay off as they played the Providence Pioneers in the IHSAA Regional Championship.

The two teams met in Washington for an afternoon match that guaranteed a spot in the upcoming Semi-State championship.

The two teams kept the game close, but Memorial was able to secure a 4 – 3 overtime victory.

The Tigers will head back to Evansville to take on Brebeuf Jesuit Preparatory, a team that hasn’t allowed a goal to be scored against them since the start of the IHSAA Class 2A Boys Soccer State Tournament.

To see the full bracket and to stay up-to-date with the Memorial Tigers boys soccer team, click here.