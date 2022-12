OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – On the final day of the Kentucky-Indiana Classic, undefeated Evansville Memorial took on 8-1 Owensboro. The Tigers picked up a big win over the Red Devils with the 65-36 final, pushing them to 11-0.

Tigers’ junior Sophie Johnson was named the player of the game by Independence Bank. She led Memorial with 15 points. Avery Kelley followed with 13, Emily Mattingly with 10 and Myla Browning with 8.