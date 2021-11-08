Memorial football advances to 4A regional championship game

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Memorial Tigers are just two wins away from a trip to Lucas Oil Stadium and spot in the 4A state championship game.

Memorial advances to the regional championship with a 24-7 win over Northview in the sectional 24 championship. It’s the 5th time in the last 6 years the Tigers have claimed a sectional championship and advanced to regionals.

“I think a lot has to do with the culture our kids have created,” says head coach John Hurley. “Everybody talks about how athletics are cyclical and they are. The key is how long can you keep the cycle going. And right now we are just taking it one week at a time. It’s tough to win a sectional so whenever you win one it’s a big deal. And I know we’ve been fortunate lately but it’s still a big deal in this house.”

Memorial will host East Central in the regional championship Saturday at 2 pm.

(This story was originally published on November 8, 2021)