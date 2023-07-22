EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Tigers are coming off of back-to-back sectional titles.

The head coach, John Hurley said the goal for the team isn’t necessarily the three-peat, but to stop the run.

“Our goal has never changed. Our goal is to stop the run and get better each week,” said Hurley.

This season it’ll be more difficult because key players on the defensive line graduated. Now younger guys will look to fill a large pair of shoes. Hurley said the team is still figuring out who’s capable of doing it.

“We are getting guys into positions and finding out what their roles are going to be this year,” said Hurley.

The older players like Dasmon Johnson know its partially their responsibility to get the new faces ready to play. Johnson said the players are capable, they just need to get comfortable.

“I’m not going to say they are inexperienced. They just need to grow more and get more comfortable with how they play,” said Johnson.

Another senior defensive back, Sam Nichols, detailed how to lead this group of players.

“Just spot the simple errors and give them some advice. All it takes is one guy to do one thing right. Then it’s contagious and spreads through the team,” said Nichols.

The offseason for Memorial will continue to be tuning up the young player so their ready to hit the ground running come gameday.