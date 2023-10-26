EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After defeating Brebeuf Jesuit on last weekend, the Tigers will head to Indianapolis for the Class 2A State Championship. Between Memorial and the title stand Mishawaka Marian, a team with a 19-2 record. But this week of practice has carried one motto for head coach Bill Vieth and Memorial boys soccer.

“I’ve been pleased,” Vieth said. “Monday the talk here was all about the upcoming Saturday rather than what happened the Saturday before, and it easy to fall back into what happened. It was an exciting game. We won a big game. We kind of avenged a loss to Brebeuf from last year, but I’ve been really pleased with how the guys have looked forward on to Mishawaka Marian.”

That game kicks off at 1:30 ET/12:30 CT at IUPUI’s Michael Carroll Track & Soccer Stadium in Indianapolis.