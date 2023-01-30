EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The Memorial Girl’s Basketball team is an impressive 23-1 this season. Their only loss this season was against Castle.

As sectionals are set to begin tomorrow, they have to deal with the expectations that come with that record. Coach Lee Auker says this isn’t new to his team.

“Expectations are always high. But it’s tournament time, so everybody is 0-0. You have to play it like it’s your first game. This group set goals for a deep run like every other school does. But this group has the talent,” said Auker.

One of his players, Emily Mattingly says their loss to Castle has helped them.

“With every loss, there are learning opportunities. So we took that and are on the up and worker harder every single day. We are constantly pushing ourselves to get better every day and giving 110%,” said Mattingly.

Her teammate Myla Browning says the team is taking on sectionals with a game by game mindset.

“We have high expectations, but first it starts tomorrow with Mt. Vernon . We’re aren’t trying to think way ahead just yet,” said Mattingly.

The Tigers will look to continue their great season Tuesday night vs. Mt. Vernon.