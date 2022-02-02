Memorial girls comfortable with postseason pressure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) The Memorial girls are very familiar with long runs in the IHSAA postseason. The Lady Tigers have won 5 sectional championships in the last 6 years.

Memorial is the favorite to win the 3A sectional championship again this year, but a young team will have to deal with having a bullseye on their back.

“It adds pressure and that’s the thing,” says head coach Lee Auker. “We talk about mental toughness, being prepared, being focused. Those are all things we talk about on a daily basis. And that’s all it comes down to. Just being mentally prepared. And I think we are there. We struggled a little bit with it because we are young, but that also keeps them loose.”

Memorial will face Heritage Hills in the semifinals.