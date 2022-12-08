EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The regular season for girls basketball in Indiana is about a third of the way through, and one of our Tri-State teams has remained perfect so far. Memorial is an impressive 8-0, and is first in the SIAC.

The Tigers have some high level competition this year, and they have showed their ability to dominate, including defeating UConn commit Ashlynn Shade and the La Lumiere Lakers.

The Tigers are averaging 61 points per game this year, and an average margin of 24 points in those wins. They say it all comes down to game day mindset.

“I think it feels amazing just having a good start,” said Memorial senior Lydia Bordfeld. “And I think it’s just a good indication of what we can do in the postseason. We’ve worked really hard to get here but I think we knew we could do it.”

“Knowing that your hard work pays off, it’s a really good confidence boost,” said Memorial junior Avery Kelley. “Especially playing against one of the best players in the nation. Team chemistry was all there, it’s a really big boost.”

“I think if anything, it gave them confidence that they can play at a high level,” said Memoridal head coach Lee Auker. ‘Now the trick is – do you let down, or do you keep pushing through and working hard and so far they’re doing that.”

Memorial plays Vincennes Lincoln on December 13.