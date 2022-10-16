WASHINGTON, Ind. (WEHT) — The Memorial girls soccer team is moving on to the Semi-State championship with a resounding victory over Washington.

The Tigers were able to keep a clean sheet against the Hatchets with an 8 – 0 victory. So far this playoff season, Memorial hasn’t allowed a single goal, after eliminating Silver Creek last week with a 7 – 0 win.

The Memorial girls soccer team will move on to face off against Indianapolis Bishop Chatard at Evansville North later this week. For more info on the bracket, click here.