EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial girls faced Bishop Chatard in IHSAA 2A semi-state on Saturday. No score for either team in the first half, but Myla Browning and Avarie Zeller each scored for the Tigers in the second half to get the 2-0 victory and head to State for the second year in a row.

“For this group of individuals, we’re just ecstatic for them,” said head coach Angie Lensing. “They were able to do what they needed to do to get the win and with this wind being such a big factor today and how tired their legs were, we’re just proud of them. We’ve got 12 seniors and I think they’re the backbone of this team. Their leadership as a whole is something that is unmeasurable, especially over the years that I’ve been here. They’re just so unselfish and I’m so proud.”

The Tigers will face Leo at Carroll Stadium in Indianapolis.