EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) For the second year in a row, Memorial girls tennis has advanced to the Indiana State Championships.

Memorial will face Fishers in the quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers are 19-1 and ranked #9 in the state.

Memorial lost in the quarterfinal round last season.

“Since the beginning of the year we have talked about what our goals are. Obviously getting to the State Tournament is a goal,” says head coach Chantz Parson. “We want to go even farther this year and capture that state title.”

Memorial and Fishers will begin Play Friday at 11 AM.