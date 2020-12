EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial’s winning ways continued Wednesday night, as it handled previously unbeaten Washington its first loss, 64-41.

Senior guard Ryleigh Anslinger led the Lady Tigers with 17 points, as Memorial improved to 8-0.

