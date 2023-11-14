EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Eight athletes signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level, with five at Division-I institutions.

Here are the athletes announced by Memorial at today’s event:

Natalie West – Hanover College (Volleyball)

Avery Parris – Hofstra University (Volleyball)

Reegan Siewert – Central Arkansas (Volleyball)

Avery Kelley – University of Evansville (Basketball)

Lilly Brown – University of Southern Indiana (Softball)

Colleen Rogers – University of the Cumberlands (Cheerleading)

Thomas Lynch – Purdue University (Baseball)

Bailey Collins – Frontier Community College (Baseball)

Hundreds of students, fans and families came to support their fellow Tigers this afternoon, with some excited to support for the years to come. Lilly Brown is thrilled about committing to USI to play softball because it is close enough for the whole family to support.

“I have a huge family and they would love to see me play college ball,” Brown said. “And I knew I wanted to stay close and even in my hometown would be great. And now I’m back in my hometown. I am super excited to play and be here.”

Lilly Brown and her family celebrates her commitment to play softball at USI (Photo: Matt Brown).

Of course, her parents Matt and Andrea were just as excited. Along with the rest of her extended family that showed up at signing day.

“We’re very competitive family and we’re loud,” Brown’s mother, Andrea, said. “So you will hear us. Very positive, very, you know, very loud. She knows to listen for our voices and my some of my extended family.”

“There’ll be 20 people at a game sitting in left field for the high school games,” Brown’s father, Matt, said. “I assume it’s going to be like that on the other side of town for the next few years.”

Memorial is sure to have more athletes committing to colleges as the winter and spring athletic seasons commence.