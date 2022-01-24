Memorial hoping for late season run

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Memorial has shown flashes of being a very good basketball team this season. At other times, its been a bit of s struggle.

“I think we have played some really good basketball at times. And some not so good basketball at times,” says senior guard Connor Agler. “We have to figure out how to put four quarters together and just play a full game of basketball.”

The Tigers are 7-7 in Heath Howington’s second year leading the program. “We have been in a lot of close games this season,” says Howington. “We have to find a way to win those close games. We think these experiences will prepare us for what lies ahead.”

Memorial plays Princeton Friday.

(This story was originally published on January 24, 2022)