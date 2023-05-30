EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Memorial boys’ lacrosse beat Castle on Saturday to get to the state semifinals.

The key for them is their transition. Head Coach Cliff Rogers said the game is going to be up-and-down because of that.

“It’s going to be fast. The idea is to score a lot of goals. We’ve worked on transition non-stop for the past couple of weeks,” said Rogers.

Senior Cameron Smith said that its already been successful.

“We have to keep working on our fast break. It’s been working all year. It worked against Castle and won there. We just have to get it going tomorrow and we’ll get the win,” said Smith.

But playing fast is tough, especially with recent injuries impacting their depth. Defenseman, Parker Mattingly said the other players will step up.

These guys that are stepping up have played before. They are having to play new positions, but they understand them. Our coaches are preparing us really well,” said Mattingly.

That game is set vs. Heritage Christian in Indianapolis Wednesday at 2 p.m.