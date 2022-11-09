EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – With Regionals just three days away, the Memorial Tigers are busy preparing how to stop one of the best rushing teams in Indiana.

Memorial hosts East Central on Friday in a rematch of the 2021 regional game. The Tigers found themselves down 14-0 in that game, but scored 17 unanswered points and capped off the win with a field goal as time expired. Now, these teams meet again, this time on Tigers territory.

East Central has been hot the past three games of the playoffs, outscoring their opponents 142-6, including two shutouts against Edgewood and Martinsville. Junior running back Josh Ringer is ranked 9th in the state in rushing yards, with over 1,600 on the year so far and 26 touchdowns.

However, Memorial says they know how this team works and they are prepared to stop their run game.

“Defensively, we’re going to try and stop the run,” said head coach John Hurley. “I think that’s really important against these guys especially. We need to make first tip tackles. And if you give them a change to get yards after the first tip, it’s going to be a long night.”

“They’re going to come out hot, but we know their game plan,” said senior Carac Johnson. “They’re going to want to run and they’re really going to want to get the ball to their playmakers. So we know we just got to be able to stop them and play our game of football and do our job.”

“They’re going to be back with a vengeance for sure,” said senior Edward Hartig. “I’m sure they felt like they deserved to win that game and we didn’t. But we ended up coming out on top, but that doesn’t matter now, we’ve moved on and it’s all this Friday.”