HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT)- As the CDC updates its guidance for masking up, including encouraging wearing N95 or KN95 masks, pharmacists like Butler's Apothecary owner Chris Butler says demand has made it hard for him to get the product in his pharmacy.

Butler says it's "almost near impossible" for him to get the mask into his downtown Henderson pharmacy, much less keep them in stock. Butler says demand for the masks has only increased as the pandemic continues but with masks hard to come by, he says he's had to resort to putting names on a waiting list until masks arrive.