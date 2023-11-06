EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – After a 34-0 loss to Reitz in the regular season, Memorial took down the Panthers in the sectional championship.

The Tigers’ head coach, John Hurley, said his group never stopped believing due to the nature of playoffs.

“Once you get in the playoffs, every week is gravy. You’re playing with house money every week,” said Hurley.

The starting quarterback for this game, Luke Ellspermann, said his team had some more motivation this time around.

“We definitely had a fire to want and win that game. We were waiting for it and wanted to play them last year in the sectional after they beat us and we didn’t get to. We were really ready for them and they had said some stuff that stuck with us,” said Ellspermann.

Going forward, beating an undefeated team is boosting this team’s confidence according to the other quarterback, Matthew Fisher.

“It extremely boosts our confidence. They were a great team but I think we’ve got to move on. East Central is an extremely good team. We’ve got to focus on the next task at hand and just do what we do,” said Fisher.

The Tigers will be taking on East Central next at home on Friday.