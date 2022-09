NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) Michael Gilgic has the lead after the 1st round of the Korn Ferry Tour Championship.

His opening round 64 leads the field at -8.

Evansville native Jeff Overton is also competing this weekend, trying to earn a spot back onto the PGA Tour. The North graduate had a hole-in-one and finished the day -1.

Here’s a look at the leaderboard: