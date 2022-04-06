MUNCIE, Ind. (WEHT) It’s been a day 18 years in the making for Michael Lewis. After spending nearly two decades as an assistant, Lewis finally has his head coaching job, in his home state.

On Wednesday, Ball State officially introduced Lewis as the new men’s basketball head coach.

“I have a burning desire to be successful. This job is very personal to me because I am in Indiana, said Lewis. “To lead a program in the state where you grew up where basketball means so much. It is something I’m very proud of.”

Lewis is a Jasper graduate and played collegiately at IU.