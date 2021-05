EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) Michael Lindauer has found a new home. The former Memorial star quarterback has announced he will transfer to Southern Illinois.

Lindauer spent two seasons at Cincinnati, appearing in only two games.

Lindauer led Memorial to a state championship as a junior and to the state championship game as a senior.

Lindauer was a finalist for the Indiana Mister Football award in 2018 when he threw 51 touchdown passes.

(This story was originally published on May 7, 2021)